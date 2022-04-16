Latest newsIreland

Man arrested after €1.75 million worth of cocaine seized from stopped car

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

A man has been arrested after a massive cocaine sting in Clondalkin yesterday evening.

Read moreMinister Ring allocates additional funding to St Vincent De Paul for challenging post-Christmas period

Gardai seized €1.75 million worth of cocaine as part of Operation Tara when a car was pulled over.

Read:

Dublin’s largest food suppliers partner with Tesco

At around 5:30pm, guards stopped and searched a car on St Cuthberts Road.

Read moreRecord 656 patients waiting for hospital bed

Read more: Three people arrested after €50k worth of cocaine and cannabis seized along with loaded shotgun

They discovered 25kg of cocaine during the search with the drugs being sent to forensics for further analysis.

Read moreSo was it you? Winners of €38.9m EuroMillions jackpot contacts National Lottery

The man in his 30s was taken to Clondalkin Garda Station.

A garda spokesman said: “At approximately 5:30pm, Gardaí stopped a vehicle on St Cuthberts Road and conducted a search of it. During the course of the search 25kg of cocaine was located in the vehicle. All of the suspected drugs will not be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

“A man in his 30s has been arrested in relation to this incident and is currently detained under the provisions of Section of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Clondalkin Garda station. He can be help for up to a period of 7 days.”

Read more: Crack cocaine ‘epidemic’: Tallaght drugs task force hope to avail of new funds

Read more: Dublin man arrested after gardai find €100k worth of suspected cocaine and heroin

To get the latest breaking news straight to your inbox, sign up for our free newsletter.

Via | Dublin live>
Previous articleXiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum Mop 2 Ultra, análisis: se puede ser de gama alta y tener una gran relación calidad-precio
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Reviews

Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum Mop 2 Ultra, análisis: se puede ser de gama alta y tener una gran relación calidad-precio

Recientemente Xiaomi ha renovado su catálogo de robots aspiradores con tres propuestas para todos los bolsillos...
Apps

Magic Movie: Movies automatically generated by iMovie on iPhone and iPad

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...
Gaming

Overwatch 2 releases two trailers to introduce its new heroine Sojourn

Still under a somewhat slow trickle of new information, it seems that Activision Blizzard is finally beginning to...
Ireland

Dublin weather: Met Eireann warn of heavy showers for Easter before big change

Met Eireann are forecasting heavy showers for the Easter weekend before a massive temperature change. The rain will...