Carl Pei confirms that the Nothing Phone (1) will arrive with Snapdragon 778+

Published on

By Abraham
1656550946 nothing phone 1.jpg
Carl Pei, founder of Nothing, continues to reveal details about the next phone  Nothing phone (1) offering information in dribs and drabs ahead of the launch event on July 12.

Today has confirmed that the device is equipped with the chip Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ mid-high range.

This is not a surprise, since a few days ago a prototype of Nothing Phone (1) with the same chipset was spotted on Geekbench, but it is good to have the official confirmation. It’s clear that high-end chips have become very expensive, and it can be difficult for a startup to sell such an expensive device.

nothing says that the Snapdragon 778G+ is “custom tuned” for the Nothing Phone (1), but it doesn’t really explain what that means.

The interesting thing is that apparently the “+” in “Snapdragon 778G+” comes from the support for wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. Nothing says that Qualcomm has added those functions to the SoC only for the Nothing Phone (1).

Samsung Galaxy S21 / S21 + / S21 Ultra: Specifications, Availability and Price

Carl Pei has said many things about why his company chose a mid-range chipset for its first phone, including things like “Phones have reached a point of sufficient performance for general tasks and more powerful chips have a diminishing return.”

