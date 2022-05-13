The news of Android Auto to reinforce its objective of offering a useful experience

The wave of news from Google for this Google I/O also fully touches Android Auto, its platform for compatible connected cars, promising a new interface for this summer along with new features and better entertainment options.

Taking into account the three key points that users have been demanding: navigation, media and communication, Google says that Coming this summer is an entirely new interface that makes it easier to get directions faster, control media more easily, and keep features closer at hand.



Everything they need to have without losing sight of the routes

Highlights the arrival of split screen mode, compatible with screens of all types and sizesto which it adapts without any problem, which will make it possible to have the most used functions in one place, and which will avoid having to constantly go to the home screen or scroll through the list of applications, and where navigation and media are always they’ll be active so you don’t “have to worry about missing your next shift while switching to your favorite travel podcast.”

Regarding the new functions, in addition to what is already possible to do through the Google Assistant through voice commands, Google says that users can now quickly send messages and calls with a single touch, as well as reply to messages by choosing the answer from among the suggested optionsenabling effective communications without losing sight of the route you are traveling on.

They drop that more feature news will come in the coming months, which leads us to think that in the fall we will know other news that are already in preparation.

And when it comes to entertainment, they talk about the arrival of new applications of streaming services, including those of Tubi and Epix Nowto be entertained while the vehicle is parked.

This is all that they have said about Android Auto with the aim of offering a useful and connected experience.

More info/image credit: Google