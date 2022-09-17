The iPhone 14 Pro / Pro Max have dual-frequency GPS support: What does it mean?

- Advertisement -

The new iphone-14-pro-max-see-how-dynamic-island-works-in-practice-hands-on-video/">iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max incorporate for dual GPSaccording to Apple’s technical specifications for the devices.

However, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus do not have this technology, nor did previous iPhone models.

What does dual GPS support mean?

Like the Apple Watch Ultra, the iPhone 14 Pro can receive signals from GPS satellites operating on both the L1 frequency and the newer L5 frequency.

L5 satellites broadcast a more advanced and higher power signal that can better pass through obstacles like buildings and trees compared to L1 signals. With the combination of the two signals, iPhone 14 Pro models will have higher location accuracy in apps like Maps.

According to the US government, in June there were 17 satellites broadcasting L5 signals in orbit. Combined with L1, the government says that L5 “will provide users around the world with the most advanced civil GPS signal”. However, although L5 has been deployed since 2010, the government says the signal is still “pre-operational”.

The standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus do not support dual-frequency GPS, according to Apple’s technical specifications, but they still support other navigation systems, such as GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and BeiDou.