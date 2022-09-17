Apple explains the eight cases in which the Always Active Display turns off

apple has released a new supporting document with additional details on the new always-on display mode on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
The document lists eight scenarios in which the always-on display temporarily turns off.
To save battery life, Apple says that the screen goes completely dark when:
- iPhone is upside down
- iPhone is in your pocket or bag
- The iPhone has the concentration mode of sleep activated
- The iPhone has low power mode activated
- iPhone is connected to CarPlay
- iPhone is using using Camera Continuity
- The iPhone has not been used for a while
- The iPhone detects that you have moved away from it using a paired Apple Watch
Regarding case (7), according to Apple, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max can learn your “activity patterns” and turn the always-on display on and off accordingly. For example, Apple says the display can work in conjunction with a user’s alarm or sleep schedule if they have one set.
Always-on screen mode is enabled by default. To turn it off, open the Settings app, tap the Display & Brightness menu, and turn off “Always Show”
The iPhone 14 Pro can go down to one refresh rate up to 1 Hz to ensure that the always-on display doesn’t have too significant an impact on battery life.
Apple says the always-on display uses multiple coprocessors on the A16 Bionic chip to refresh the screen using “minimal power,” making the screen “Incredibly energy efficient.”