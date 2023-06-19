The Google Pixel 8 screen wants to surprise us with a notable improvement

Everything indicates that will present new mobile phones in October. The Mountain View-based manufacturer is already working on its new generation of smartphones and Very interesting information has just been leaked about the 8 screen.

All thanks to an exclusive from the Android Authority, a very reliable source, and who has had access to information about the Google Pixel 8 screen.

What we know about the Google Pixel 8 screen

In this way, and as announced by Android Authority, Google has decided to change the format of the multimedia section so that the Pixel 8’s display is flat and a different size than its predecessors.

This way, the Pixel 8 will have a diagonal of 6.17 inches, compared to the 6.3 of the Pixel 7 and previous models. In addition, the Pixel 8 Pro will have a 6.7-inch screen, so the most vitaminized model maintains the dimensions of its predecessor, but now the screen will be flat. Besides, Google has managed to improve the screen ratio reducing the size of the frames and offering more rounded corners to offer a more stylized appearance.

Going to the technical section, the Pixel 8 will boast a screen with up to 1,400 nits of brightness with HDR, a over the 1,000 nits of the Pixel 7. The Pixel 8 Pro has also been updated and can now display up to 1600 nits. in HDR, versus 1000 nits for the 7 Pro.

The refresh rate also improves, since the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro will have a refresh rate of 120 Hz compared to the 90 Hz of its predecessor. A series of improvements that will greatly affect the multimedia section. For starters, playing shooter or MOBA titles will be a better experience on the next Google phones, as well as being able to watch movies more smoothly.

Obviously, we are dealing with a rumor or leak, so we cannot give the information veracity, but looking at the source, it is clear that the Pixel 8 Series screen is going to take a noticeable leap in quality.

In any case, the only thing we can do now is wait for Google to announce the presentation date of its new Pixel 8 Series phones to see what they surprise us with. Although everything indicates that the screen will be one of the main protagonists of these expected mobile phones.

