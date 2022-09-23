TC Teaches: How to Associate a Lock Screen with a Focus on iPhone

If you’ve been following us for a while, then you probably already know that in addition to keeping you informed, we’re always trying to add knowledge to your daily life, with tips and tutorials so you can get the most out of your devices and apps.
Today, continuing this routine, we present one more tip; this time, for iphone users! Learn below how to associate a lock screen with a focus mode and optimize your day to day.
Previously, we’ve already taught you how to use Focus mode on your iPhone or iPad, configuring predefined Focuses or even creating a completely customized one; and everything we’ve been through is still valid.
But now, with the arrival of iOS 16, the feature has gained one more functionality, making it possible to associate Spotlights with lock screens. So, as soon as a lock screen is selected, the associated Focus mode kicks in along with all your presets, and vice versa.
With this, when selecting a specific lock screen, the user will have quick access to the widgets selected for that moment, in addition to general settings, pre-defined in Focus mode, which can also be added.
Without further ado, check out how to use the feature below.
- With the iPhone unlocked but still on the lock screen, tap and hold on the screen;
- Tap “Focus“;
- Choose one of the Focus modes to link with the respective lock screen.
Okay, now whenever the lock screen in question is selected, the linked Focus mode will automatically kick in. In addition to the above path, it is possible to carry out the association through the configuration menus of the iPhone itself. To do this, go to “Settings” > “Focus”, select one of the Spotlights and, in “Personalize Screens”, tap on the option “Choose” located below the lock screen representation.