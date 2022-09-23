Offer Alert: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G from R$5,259

The Z Flip4 was announced this year as the new generation of foldables from the South Korean brand arriving with improvements to the internal hardware and minor changes to the construction. This device has practically the same design as its predecessor, displaying on the front a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with FHD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate and hole at the top for the 10 MP selfie camera with f-aperture. /2.4.

Ahead, the smartphone stands out for being equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 platform, together with the Adreno 730 GPU, 8 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage (UFS 3.0). Other highlights include 5G network compatibility, IPX8 certification and a 3,700mAh battery with 25W charging.