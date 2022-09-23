Offer Alert: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G from R$5,259

HomeTech NewsOffer Alert: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G from R$5,259

By Abraham
The samsung galaxy Z Flip4 was announced this year as the new generation of foldables from the South Korean brand arriving with improvements to the internal hardware and minor changes to the construction. This device has practically the same design as its predecessor, displaying on the front a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with FHD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate and hole at the top for the 10 MP selfie camera with f-aperture. /2.4.

Ahead, the smartphone stands out for being equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 platform, together with the Adreno 730 GPU, 8 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage (UFS 3.0). Other highlights include 5G network compatibility, IPX8 certification and a 3,700mAh battery with 25W charging.

The Galaxy Z Flip4 landed in Europe last month with a suggested price of R$ 6,999 for the version with 128 GB of internal storage. Nonetheless, it is currently possible to find the folding one, costing from R$ 5,259 in national retail storescorresponding to a decrease of R$ 1,740 in the value of the variant with 6 GB/128 GB and color Rosé.

This amount can be found at Carrefour for payment in cash using a bank slip or credit card, also including the possibility of payment in 10 installments of R$ 525.90 in credit. As with other offers published by the AllCellularit may also be subject to price changes by the listed stores.

Datasheet
  • 6.7-inch 2X Dynamic AMOLED main display with 23:9 aspect ratio
    • 120 Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution
  • 1.9-inch Super AMOLED secondary display with 260 x 512 pixel resolution
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Mobile Platform
  • 8 GB of RAM memory
  • 128, 256 or 512 GB of internal storage
  • IPx8 certification
  • 10 MP front camera
  • Dual rear camera:
    • 12 MP main sensor
    • 12MP ultrawide sensor
  • ​3,700mAh battery, with 25W charging
  • Android 12 as operating system, under the One UI 4 interface
  • Dimensions: 165.2 x 71.9 x 6.9 mm
  • Weight: 187g

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is available from Carrefour for BRL 5,259 and on Amazon for BRL 5,899. To see the other 133 offers click here.

Is the microphone of your AirPods not working well? so you can fix it

(Updated September 22, 2022 at 12:54 pm)

