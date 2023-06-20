Spotify will launch new premium plan with HiFi audio in the 2nd half of 2023, says website

- Advertisement -

O Spotify can finally launch its new plan premium with support for HiFi audio in the 2nd half of this year. The resource was first announced in February 2021 and has not yet been made available to users of the streaming platform. According to information on the Bloomberg website, the new plan is called “Supremium” internally and will be Spotify’s most expensive subscription option. The company hopes to increase its revenue and meet investor requests with this feature.





Spotify’s new subscription tier is expected to launch in markets outside the United States first. It is worth remembering that the platform postponed the release of Hi-Fi in early 2022 indefinitely, and since then there are speculations about it. - Advertisement - On the other hand, two competitors, Apple Music and Amazon Music, started to offer the free hifi audio as part of their standard plans. To try to stand out, the “Supremium” should unlock expanded access to audiobooks for users.





It is worth noting that, currently, the audiobooks are available on Spotify just through individual purchases. There’s no further information on whether the audio would be lossless at up to 24-bit and 192kHz like it is on Apple Music and Amazon Music. Four new releases that have just arrived at ClubHouse Lossless audio often doesn’t work on Bluetooth speakers or headphones (including Apple’s AirPods and AirPods Max) due to high bandwidth, so users need a wired or Wi-Fi setup.

The price of the new plan with Hi-Fi also not revealed. However, it’s important to note that Spotify has kept its Premium plan at $9.99/month (~R$48) in the US, unlike Apple and Amazon, who have raised their rates to $10.99 (~R$48). BRL 52). - Advertisement - And you, would you like a plan with HiFi on Spotify? Let us know in the comments down below!