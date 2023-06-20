Apple Watch saves 29-year-old woman’s life by helping detect a blood clot in her lungs

- Advertisement -

A 29-year-old American woman reports that her smart watch, an Apple Watch, helped save her life after contributing to the detection of a clot in her lung. Kimmie Watkins, a resident of Cincinnati, Ohio, detailed the case in an interview with Location 12 Published on June 15. Early one day, Watkins was feeling dizzy and unwell, so she decided to try to get some sleep. The woman woke up to an alert issued by her Apple Watch. Your heart rate had jumped to 178 beats per second — an index that only athletes practicing physical exercises would achieve.

The smartwatch is able to detect an unusual increase in heart rate when realizing that the user is not practicing physical activity. Watkins had been sleeping for about an hour and a half before waking up to the notification. Upon realizing the Apple Watch heart monitoring alert, Watkins sought medical help and discovered that he had saddle pulmonary embolism, that is, a clot had lodged in the bifurcation of the pulmonary artery.

Dr. Richard Becker, a cardiologist at the University of Cincinnati School of Medicine, says Survival chance for this condition is only 50%. “A saddle pulmonary embolism is the most serious and life-threatening of all, as it is a blood clot that seals off the blood vessel to the left and right lungs,” he explains. “I’m very lucky,” said Watkins, who discovered a clotting disorder he never knew about thanks to his Apple Watch. Today, the patient claims to wear her watch with pride and hopes that her case will encourage people to use technology in favor of health.

Lives saved by Apple Watch

Watkins’ story adds to dozens of reports from users claiming to have been saved by the health monitoring features of smartwatches. In a recent case, the Apple Watch’s crash detection feature alerted local police in Grove City, Ohio, to a serious collision on a highway that resulted in a fatality. Furthermore, it is not the first time that the Apple Watch has helped to identify blood clots in a user. In March, a man was alerted by his smartwatch to an abnormality in his breathing rate and blood oxygen levels, only to discover that his lungs had been stricken with a condition similar to Watkins’.

