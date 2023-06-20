iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and macOS Sonoma add passkey support to Apple ID

Starting with iOS 17, iPadOS 17 and macOS Sonoma, for users with an Apple ID a passkey will automatically be assignedwhich will allow them to sign in to their Apple ID with Face ID or Touch ID instead of their password on Apple’s various sign-in pages, including icloud.com, appleid.apple.com, appstoreconnect.apple.com, and more.
Passkeys, as claimed by Apple, are a more secure alternative to classic passwords:
Passkeys are cryptographic entities that are not visible to users and are used in place of passwords. A passkey consists of a pair of keys, which radically improves security over that offered by a password. A key is public, registered to the website or app you’re using; the other is private and only exists on your device.
Using strong industry-standard cryptographic techniques, the key pair helps establish a secure, private relationship between your devices and the websites and apps you use. Passkey support for Apple IDs will also be available for third-party apps and websites that support the “Sign in with Apple” feature.
Users who are using the beta versions of iOS 17, iPadOS 17 and macOS Sonoma can test this feature on the supported Apple login pages starting today, although it doesn’t appear to be available to everyone just yet. All users with an Apple ID will be able to sign in with a passkey once software updates are released to the public later this year.