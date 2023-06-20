iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and macOS Sonoma add passkey support to Apple ID

- Advertisement -

Starting with iOS 17, iPadOS 17 and macOS Sonoma, for users with an Apple ID a passkey will automatically be assignedwhich will allow them to sign in to their Apple ID with Face ID or Touch ID instead of their password on Apple’s various sign-in pages, including icloud.com, appleid.apple.com, appstoreconnect.apple.com, and more.

WHAT ARE PASSKEYS

Passkeys, as claimed by Apple, are a more secure alternative to classic passwords: Passkeys are cryptographic entities that are not visible to users and are used in place of passwords. A passkey consists of a pair of keys, which radically improves security over that offered by a password. A key is public, registered to the website or app you’re using; the other is private and only exists on your device.

Using strong industry-standard cryptographic techniques, the key pair helps establish a secure, private relationship between your devices and the websites and apps you use. Passkey support for Apple IDs will also be available for third-party apps and websites that support the “Sign in with Apple” feature.

ALREADY AVAILABLE IN BETA