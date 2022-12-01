Apple, first defeat in Germany in the lawsuit against Ericsson

Apple suffered a first defeat in its lawsuit against Ericsson in progress for almost eight years: in the past few hours FOSS Patents has explained that the second civil court of Mannheim, in Germany, presided over by judge Holger Kircher has rejected all the accusations of patent infringement brought by the Cupertino giant, also ordering that Apple you pay all legal costs. Naturally Apple will have the right to appeal, according to the rules of the German legal system, and given the extent of the case it is very difficult for it to refuse.
As we have recounted over the years, the lawsuit pits the two companies against each other over patent issues relating to 4G LTE technology. The principle advocated by Apple is somewhat analogous to that observed in the fight against Qualcomm: the cost of patent licenses is too high. As often happens, when two multinational companies of this size find themselves in conflict, it branches and widens on many secondary fronts, so much so that it becomes difficult to keep track of. The case covered by this article, for example, is an offensive by Apple, and concerns the patent EP2945332, owned by Apple itself.
Long story short: Apple wanted to try to convince the judge that Ericsson was infringing the license on its patent, which by the way is not claimed to be essential to any cellular communication standard, by implementing related technologies on its 4G and 5G base stations, but the judge ruled that the original patent was clearly born in the context of Wi-Fi networksand that Apple has failed to convincingly demonstrate that it can also apply to cellular networks.
Over the years, it seemed that the two companies had reached an agreement to resolve the dispute peacefully, but then nothing came of it. Despite the many past years, the German one is the first result in court, but the rest of the situation should unlock relatively quickly: U.S. hearing scheduled for June 2023.