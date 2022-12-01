Apple, first defeat in Germany in the lawsuit against Ericsson

Apple suffered a first defeat in its lawsuit against Ericsson in progress for almost eight years: in the past few hours FOSS Patents has explained that the second civil court of Mannheim, in Germany, presided over by judge Holger Kircher has rejected all the accusations of patent infringement brought by the Cupertino giant, also ordering that Apple you pay all legal costs. Naturally Apple will have the right to appeal, according to the rules of the German legal system, and given the extent of the case it is very difficult for it to refuse.

As we have recounted over the years, the lawsuit pits the two companies against each other over patent issues relating to 4G LTE technology. The principle advocated by Apple is somewhat analogous to that observed in the fight against Qualcomm: the cost of patent licenses is too high. As often happens, when two multinational companies of this size find themselves in conflict, it branches and widens on many secondary fronts, so much so that it becomes difficult to keep track of. The case covered by this article, for example, is an offensive by Apple, and concerns the patent EP2945332, owned by Apple itself.