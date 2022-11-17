Smartphone vivo V21s is launched with Dimensity 800U and 44MP front camera with OIS

THE alive launched this Thursday (17) the V21s, a smartphone that should keep company with the V21, a model announced by the manufacturer in April last year, and the V21e 5G, which hit the market shortly afterwards, in June. The launch of the manufacturer’s turn highlights the display of the type AMOLED and 90 Hz refresh rate. However, that is not all that stands out in this model, as it comes with a 44MP front camera. In addition, the component has optical image stabilization, a technology that helps a lot in night shots. On the back, there are three cameras, the main lens being 64MP with the same function.

The smartphone comes with an SoC from mediatek, O Dimension 800U. The RAM, in turn, comes with a capacity of 8GB and it is still possible to expand virtually to another 4GB, totaling 12GB. Finally, the storage of the cell phone is 128GB and it has a battery capacity of 4,000mAh.

By default, the vivo V21s comes with a charger with a power of 33W. According to the manufacturer, this is enough to charge from 0 to 63% of the component in just 30 minutes. The cell phone still hits the market with 5G and its operating system is FunTouchOS 12, which is based on the android 12.





Availability and Price The smartphone is available in Taiwan and so far, there has been no mention of the brand about a possible launch in other markets. Now, as for the price, it can be purchased for NT$ 11,490, which in direct conversion is around R$ 2,011 at the current exchange rate.

Technical Specifications – vivo V21s

Screen: 6.44 inches AMOLED with Full HD+ resolution and 800 nits brightness;

Refresh rate: 90Hz;

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 800U;

GPU: Mali-G57;

RAM: 8GB;

Storage: 128GB UFS 2.2;

Front camera: 44MP with OIS;

Rear: 64MP with OIS + 2MP Macro + 8MP ultra-wide;

Battery: 4000mAh;

Charger: 33W;

Connections: Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz), GPS, NFC, Glonass, Galileo and Beidou;

Operating System: FunTouchOS 12 (Android 12).