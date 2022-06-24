Send messages or call by WhatsApp to a foreign number, is it free?

WhatsApp is the star messaging app. We are not only talking about Spain, but it is possibly the most used in the world. This app, owned by Meta, helps us to be closer to our loved ones, thanks to being able to send instant messages or even call through the application. This of course works for any number from our country, but it also works for foreign numbers. However, it’s free to do it ?

We are all used to using WhatsApp to send messages to the whole world, to the point that we no longer think about how the application works. Precisely in its operation is the key to know if the messages or calls that we make to foreign numbers are free or not. The sale of TikTok becomes a state affair, China: “theft from the USA” If it’s through the data, it’s free If we think of an SMS in the first place, the answer is very different from WhatsApp. The operators have different prices for SMS, and of course we would have to pay them if we want to send an SMS to a foreign number (or to a Spanish number, in case our rate does not include SMS). Now, the case of WhatsApp is totally different, since all the actions that we do through the application are made with our Internet connection. Being connected to a WiFi network, for example, we will be able to send all the messages we want to a foreign number, without any type of limitation and of course without having to pay anything in return. For this, we will not have to do anything different. It will be enough to search for the foreign number among our contact list (or add it previously), create a conversation on WhatsApp and send what we want. As you can see, it doesn’t have much history.

Calls, on the other hand, deserve a little consideration. As with messages, all the calls we make through WhatsApp are free, and that’s because it uses VoIP technologythat is to say, that the call uses the Internet connection that we have at that moment instead of using the telephone signal as when we normally call any person.

WhatsApp allows VoIP calls

Making calls through WhatsApp is not too different from sending messages. The only thing we have to do to do this is go to the conversation that we have open with the person abroad and click on the phone that we will see in the upper right. In fact, we can also make free video calls with that person if we want, and to do this we just have to click on the camera icon that is right next to the phone.

Things to keep in mind

There are some things that we have to take into account before we can make free calls to a foreign number. The first and most important thing is that the other person must have WhatsApp installed, since otherwise we will not be able to communicate with him. This requirement is not something that applies to foreign numbers, but rather it is a general requirement that WhatsApp has that forces everyone who wants to participate in a call or in a group to have the application installed and operational.

The other thing that we have to take into account is that although it is true that the calls or messages are free, they may end up being paid for if we do not properly monitor the use that we give to the app. As long as we are using our WiFi network we will not have problems, but this will change if we abuse our data rate. Some operators charge their customers when they run out of contracted data, so we recommend that if you want WhatsApp to make calls or video calls, always do it connected to a WiFi network.