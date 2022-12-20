TC Ensina: how to see the translation of your songs on Spotify

If you’ve been following us for a while, then you probably already know that in addition to keeping you informed, we’re always trying to add more knowledge to your everyday life, with tips and tutorials so you can get the most out of your devices and apps. Today, continuing this routine, we present another tip; this time, for Spotify users! In the short section below, learn how to see the translated lyrics of your songs on the streaming service.

How to see the translated lyrics of your songs on Spotify

A little over a year ago, Spotify globally introduced live lyric previews for free and premium users. Following this timeline, in early 2022 the platform added the ability to translate some of these lyrics in real time as well. Despite the function being present since mid-February for some users, not all foreign language songs have the possibility – but the tendency is for the catalog to grow over time. According to Spotify itself, translations must include more than 60 languages. Check out how to use the feature below: With Spotify open on your device, start playing the song you would like to see the translation and open the full screen playback screen (as in the first image below);

Touch the lyrics or drag the playback screen upwards until the lyrics are displayed in full screen;

Now, tap on the translate icon located on the left corner of the screen. The translation into Portuguese will be displayed just below the original lyrics.





You learned how to see the translation of a song on Spotify in real time. In our experience, until the moment of this tutorial, the resource was only available for the service app for Android and iOS, and it is not possible to view the translations through the platform application for computer. In any case, if the history of what we’ve already seen for other resources is repeated, it is very likely that the operation on the desktop will be quite similar to that seen on smartphones and tablets.