Samsung works on a Galaxy Watch 5 “Pro” with an inexhaustible battery

By: Brian Adam

Samsung is one of the main players in the technology sector thanks to a very varied product catalog that is constantly being updated. For example, their smartwatches are the best alternative to the Apple Watch. And it seems that Samsung’s next wearable wants to surprise us in several aspects.

Or this is what emerges from the latest information that the SamMobile guys have published exclusively, and in which they affirm that Samsung is working on a Galaxy Watch 5 Pro version which would incorporate some very interesting surprises.

Until now, Samsung has released different versions of its smartwatches, but they mainly changed because of the size of the face. Now, the Korean giant would add a new variant, and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will arrive stomping.

A smartwatch with a high autonomy

To begin with, it should be remembered that we are facing a leak, so the information must be taken with tweezers. The source is completely reliable, but Samsung may change its plans and not launch this Pro version, so we will have to wait for more information about it.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Design Samsung

Although with the information that has been published, it seems that this Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will be a reality. With model number SM-R925, this vitaminized version would surprise by integrating a mammoth 572 mAh batterysomething we are not used to at all.

To give you an idea, the larger version of the Galaxy Watch 4 offers a 361 mAh battery, so the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro would boast an autonomy that represents an increase of about 60%.

As for the rest of technical characteristics of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Proat the moment we have no more information about it, but we can assume that this model would also work with Wear OS 4, the operating system for wearables that Samsung and Google have developed jointly.

We can also ensure that you will have a AMOLED screen to guarantee the best image quality. We do not know the rest of the specifications, but we can assume that it will be a more powerful model, surely with greater storage capacity and exclusive functions.

According to the possible filing date, taking into account the launch of previous models, it is most likely that Samsung will carry out its next Unpacked in August of this year, the date on which it will show its new generation of folding phones, with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 as a great exponent, in addition of the next smartwatch from the manufacturer. Will the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro give the bell this year?

Brian Adam
