The Xiaomi 12 Ultra will surprise with a never-before-seen camera from Sony

Little by little, all the details that will be part of the Xiaomi 12Ultra, that everything indicates that it will be officially announced shortly (it is normal for this to happen at the latest in the month of May). Now it is the turn of the terminal camera, which aims to be completely differential.

The reason for saying this has to do with the integrated sensor. This will not particularly highlight the resolution it offers, which will be 50 megapixels, but because it is an element that has never been used in a smartphone: the Sony IMX800. One of the features that will make this product stand out is that it will be one of the largest of all those on the market, since it has 1/1.1 inch -and here we must include the Samsung ISOCELL GN2 which is part of the model that this phone replaces within the product range of the Asian firm-.

Other things that seem quite clear is that the device we are talking about will have a periscope-type sensor that will allow the use of a up to 5X optical zoom. In addition, we must not forget that the Xiaomi 12 Ultra will have the help of Leica to take the best possible photos and, also, a completely new image processor -from the Surge in-house range- that will optimize realism and make photo-taking much faster.

Some other things that the Xiaomi 12 Ultra will have

To begin with, everything indicates that the integrated screen will be type OLED with a very important resolution of 2.2K. In this way, it will be the best that this manufacturer has launched to the market in this section to date. It will also highlight the smartphone for using one of the most powerful processors that currently exist for mobile phones: the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1so the results in the performance tests will surely be impressive.

Without missing an impressive speed in what has to do with fast charging, where you can reach the 125W (we will see if the way of working is maintained in what has to do with the inclusion of the compatible power adapter), it is to be expected that this model will be accompanied by a striking design where the camera will be especially prominent in the rear part and it is expected that the panel hardly has any curvature. If everything is confirmed, surely the Xiaomi 12 Ultra is placed among the three best smartphones on the market and, perhaps, you can get the title of the best photos taker among all the devices that belong to the high end.

