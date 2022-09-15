Robots that recite the Koran and give sermons, the new thing in Saudi Arabia

There are for almost everything in the world, but the sector continues to surprise us more and more.

In Saudi they have presented robots capable of reciting the , giving sermons and calling for prayer, robots already installed in the holiest mosque in Islam, in Mecca.

It was published this week in Arab News as part of a major strategic plan for the Haramain smart project, a project that has two phases, in 2024 and 2030, and aims to provide better services to visitors.

These robots have QR codes for visitors to download apps on their mobiles. They also understand orders to retrieve data on prayers, imams, muezzins, and weekly schedules, including the names of the clerics who deliver Friday sermons.

In addition to these robots, they have presented another intelligent disinfection robot and a robot that cleans the surface of the Holy Kaaba, all powered by artificial intelligence.

They are part of the objectives to achieve quality and efficiency, replacing conventional procedures with digital procedures to, among other things, reduce physical efforts and improve the smart technology that exists today.

The Saudi Company for Artificial Intelligence (SCAI) and the Chinese company SenseTime announced an investment of 776 million dollars in the country’s AI ecosystem, where the health sector will also benefit greatly.

Saudi Arabia also claimed to have signed an agreement with Google on Tuesday to offer cutting-edge technologies and sustainable AI solutions in the country.

You have more information, and photos, at arabnews.com.