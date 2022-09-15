Apple Watch Series 8 and SE: what the first reviews from the world say

The reviews also talk about Apple Watch SE 2, an unprecedented version of the Apple smartwatch entry proposal which – this time yes – is significantly improved compared to the first generation.

If yesterday was the day dedicated to the international of the iPhone 14 and its Pro and Pro Max variants, today the press focuses on another of the news announced last week in Cupertino: Watch 8 . The smartwatch represents an update of the previous version, certainly not a revolution – that’s why the Ultra model has thought of it – but it remains a complete and increasingly refined product even in the functions it makes available.

APPLE WATCH SERIES 8

A continuous improvementHe says The Verge in his proof. Between Series 4 and Series 8 there is a lot difference, but if you go to see the improvements between one series and another – Series 4 vs 5, Series 5 vs 6, Series 6 vs 7, Series 7 vs 8 – all this difference is not there. And with the arrival of Apple Watch Ultra it turned out that Apple Watch 8 became the middle proposal, not the top one anymore.

Of the same idea it is Engadgetwhich defines it “the middle child of the 2022 lineup“. Perhaps the Ultra will be awaited with more impatience, we need to understand how the 8 will be received by the public. Of course it will be appreciated by those who have an older Apple Watchprior to Series 7. Gradual improvements also for CNETwhich focuses on the differentiation of the offer which for the first time, perhaps, is well articulated, covering different types of demand.

Nothing new for Tom’s Guide“and that’s okay“since as it says MobileSyrup remains the best smartwatch around. It’s still: “the same but different“, he admits Pocket Lint. All reviewers are of the same idea, in short: Apple Watch 8 has not changed, it has only been perfected. And this, it seems, is good. The only “problem”: if until yesterday the choice was obligatory, today it is more “complicated“as he says The Wall Street Journal.

Everyone agrees that Apple Watch 8 is an excellent smartwatch, now enriched with features such as skin temperature detection (better: its variations, measured during sleep) and accidents. With the S8 chip little changes compared to S7 and S6 (many agree on this also in practice, beyond the mere technical aspect), therefore let’s not expect big performance improvements. Much of the Apple Watch 8 is focused on safety and health, with sleep tracking seemingly improved, while battery life seems to be the same all the time.

What makes Watch 8 interesting is the software with all the functions made available by it. The credit therefore goes to watchOS 9, and from here we deduce that for most of the news you can still rely on a previous generation Apple Watch, or maybe the new SE 2. It is certain that Apple has paid particular attention to all of them. those life-saving functions, as he points out TechCrunch: a peculiarity of this new generation. Also interesting is the Low Power Modeon which the WSJ focuses: thanks to this it is possible to extend the life of the battery.

So what is it that makes Apple Watch 8 better than 7? Tom’s Guide sums it up like this: the temperature sensor, the accident detection function and the low power mode. For the rest it changes little, including design.