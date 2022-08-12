Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro, the return of the “legend”

- Advertisement -

has presented the V3 Pro to renew their best-selling line of mice fifteen years since the original appeared. Among the novelties, we highlight the new design, lower weight, Razer HyperSpeed ​​wireless technology and the heart of this peripheral, the Focus Pro 30K optical sensor.

First released in 2006 and with more than 15 million units sold, DeathAdder is the line of mice gaming Razer’s most popular among everything the manufacturer has. Now and after working with the elite of esports players, it’s time for a new version.

For starters, the DeathAdder V3 Pro is 25% lighter than its predecessor to leave its weight alone. 63 grams. Razer has revamped the design with reduced flares on the sides that offer better grip and support for your hands, combined with a new improved ergonomic design for greater comfort, feel and handling. Additionally, the scroll wheel, buttons, and palm rest have been raised for improved accessibility.

The true heart of the peripheral is the Razer Focus Pro 30K optical sensor, which promises a resolution accuracy of 99.8%. This new sensor features a suite of AI features such as Smart Tracking, Motion Sync and Asymmetric Cut for maximum performance at the highest levels of competition.

It’s equipped with Razer 3rd Generation Optical Switches for ultra-fast activation, zero risk of double-clicks, and no debounce lag. These optical switches have a lifespan of 90 million clicks.

Equipped with patented technology Hyper Speed ​​Wireless and compatible with the new Razer HyperPolling wireless technology, supports a 1000 Hz polling rate, at 1ms polling intervals. Razer promises that gamers They will experience smoother tracking, more consistent updates, and the lowest wireless click latency, allowing them to outperform any opponent in competitive games where every millisecond counts..

Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro, main features

Improved ergonomic design and ultra-light weight for long gaming sessions.

Focus Pro 30K optical sensor.

Wider surface compatibility: the sensor tracks clear glass at least 2mm thick.

Razer 3rd Generation Optical Mouse Switches, with up to 90 million clicks.

Upgradable up to 4000 Hz thanks to HyperPolling Wireless Dongle (sold separately)

5 independent and programmable buttons, as well as an extra button for DPIS.

Up to 90 hours of battery life.

Charge via Type C cable and a Speedflex cable for fast movements.

Dimensions: 68mm (Width) x 44mm (Height) x 128mm (Length)

The Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro has a battery life of up to 90 hours, recharging easily via a USB Type-C connection and a Razer Speedflex charging cable included in the box. It is available at Razer.com and specialized stores in two versions depending on the white or black finish and with an official price of €159.99.

The HyperPolling Wireless dongle is also available for €34.99 and if you want the complete package at a discount, the manufacturer includes it with the mouse with a price of 177.50 euros.