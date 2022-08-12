HomeTech NewsSmart GadgetsThe Apple Watch Series 8 will have the best novelty of the...

The Apple Watch Series 8 will have the best novelty of the Samsung Galaxy Watch5

Yesterday we had one of the most important events of the year, samsung Unpacked, where the Korean manufacturer presented its new generation of smart watches. And one of the most interesting novelties of The Samsung galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro came with its body temperature sensor. An element that the apple Watch series 8 will also have.

It is true that it is not the first time that rumors have been heard related to the possibility that Apple will add its own system to measure body temperature in the company’s next smart watch. But now, an Apple patent confirms that the Apple Watch Series 8 will have this option.

The Cupertino-based company has been improving its smartwatch for years and focusing its efforts on offering a product with a large number of medical functions. And the next step of the Apple Watch will be the temperature sensor to know if the user has a fever.

A very interesting function and that we will see in the fall

In this way, The Apple Watch Series 8 will be the company’s first smartwatch to integrate this feature that we have already seen in other products, such as the latest Amazfit wearables, the Fitbit Sense, or the recently presented Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro.

Regarding the filed patent, say that the company began the procedures in 2020, but they have taken time to approve it, so until now it could not be used. And everything indicates that the Apple Watch Series 8, although the Pro model is the same, will be the first to release this sensor capable of measuring body temperature.

In the document presented by the company they indicate that this system is a high-precision sensor that is capable of distinguishing any variation in temperatureso we are facing a very powerful element that will stand out for its precision.

The manufacturer dominates smartwatch sales with an iron fist and everything indicates that its Apple Watch Series 8 is going to be the company’s next big thing. Now all you have to do is wait for the official presentation of the Apple Watch Series 8 to see what the manufacturer surprises us with.

It should be remembered that the company led by Tim Cook is expected to start sending press invitations in early September, since they will surely do as in previous years and present their new generation iPhone 14, new Apple Watch Series 8 and Series 8 Pro, the AirPods Pro 2 and more surprise in mid-September.

