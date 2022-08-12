Disney + will premiere its plan with announcements on December 8

Complying with the previously announced, + announced that as of 8 it will begin to offer a subscription with advertising, cheaper than its other plans.

This new offer will initially be implemented in the United States, with the projection of extending it internationally during the next year. At the same time, the plan without ads will experience an increase in its rate.

With the arrival of ads on Disney +, the price of the ad-free plan will rise

Since its entry into the market, Disney + has had a good time in the so-called “streaming war”. Without going too far, according to what was stated in his most recent earnings reportthe platform already has 152 million subscribers.

The company seeks to take advantage of this good run to continue growing in this sector. Its expansion plan contemplates the opening to new subscriber profiles. Under that objective, the platform announced in March the implementation of a cheaper subscription plan, but with advertising.

This announcement was recently expanded by Disney, now confirming the date and method of implementation of this new plan. The new ad-supported mode will launch for $7.99 per month, which is the current price of Disney+. The premium level of the platform, without ads (as it is until now), will raise your monthly fee by three dollars: to $10.99 per month or $109.99 per year.

Through a Press releaseDisney referred to this new subscription offering as a growth opportunity. “Expanding access to Disney+ to a broader audience at a lower price is a win for everyone: consumers, advertisers and our storytellers”said Kareem Daniel, president of Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution. “More consumers will be able to access our amazing content. Advertisers will be able to reach a larger audience and our storytellers will be able to share their amazing work with more fans and families.”he added.

Apart from the expansion projected at the public level, the company highlights the importance of including the advertising factor in its formula. “Since its launch, advertisers have been clamoring for the opportunity to be a part of Disney+ and not just because there is a growing demand for more streaming inventory.”said Rita Ferro, Disney’s president of entertainment and media advertising and distribution. “Disney+ with advertising will offer marketers the most premium environment in streaming with our most beloved brands, Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel and National Geographic. I can’t wait to share more with advertisers in the near future.”also commented.

The expectations around this new subscription modality, when the announcement was still somewhat brief, were around a plan that would be cheaper than the already known rates. However, the measure led to a general rise in prices.

If you are outside the United States and maintain a subscription with Disney +, you will not experience a price increase, at least not yet. Although this is expected to happen during the next year, according to what the company itself announced, the specific international expansion of this measure will most likely be subject to the evaluation of its reception in North American territory.