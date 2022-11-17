Pinterest now allows you to add music to videos

- Advertisement -

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn - Advertisement - Share on Pinterest Share on Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

- Advertisement -

Pinterest has decided to stand up to TikTok with a new function that allows adding musical options, a possibility for which it has reached agreements with different record labels.

Deal with multiple record labels lets Pinterest users add music to their video posts

The result is that Pinterest users will be able to add music tracks popular to the videos they publish through the Idea Pins modality, the Pinterest content that resembles the Instagram Stories or the TikTok videos.

This is possible thanks to the contract signed between the platform and music labels such as BMG, Warner Music, Warner Chapell Music or Merlin, which makes it possible for the available music catalog to include artists like Ed Sheeranwhose songs will be able to play in the background in videos generated by Pinterest users.

- Advertisement -

Thus, the nature of Idea Pinsan ephemeral format on Pinterest that has been available in Spain since the beginning of the year, and which allowed it to evolve from traditional image boards in such a way that short video clips were generated based on the still images selected by the user.

It is not, however, the only addition that has been incorporated into Idea Pins in such a short space of time, which last July already saw the addition of the possibility for influencers to label products in their content under said format, which what does it mean a form of monetization through sales achieved by said method.

Pinterest’s decision to consider Idea Pius strategic for its growth is on a par with the consideration given to other platforms such as Instagram with its Reels or recently YouTube with its Shorts, as well as short video formats with music, all responding to the unstoppable success of TikTok. .