How to prevent your account from being completely flooded with spam on Instagram

One of the things that annoys those who have an Instagram account, or almost any service in which there is interaction, is that in one way or another the hated spam ends up appearing. If this is something that happens to you in the account of the company that is owned by Meta, we will tell you how to solve it in a simple and effective way. On Instagram there is no tool that allows you to directly detect what is or is not spam, so you have to use others that prevent this type of message in which you generally try to sell something from appearing on your user interface. Username. And, luckily, there are official options on Instagram that achieve just this, but many are unaware of their existence. And we are going to help you to know how to use them. Options on Instagram to avoid spam Generally, messages of this type include external links that, in one way or another, end up taking users to an external website where something is sold. This is the great objective of those who use this way to bombard others (hackers may even be behind it, so there is real danger for the device you use). Therefore, taking action on it is more than recommended. All private… this is a solution This option is most effective, since by making your account private, spammers have a much more difficult time finding your account… so the number of messages will surely be considerably reduced. So much so, that, if you do this, only the users you have approved can see what you publish and know that it exists -yes, in the searches you will continue to appear-. Doing this is quite simple, since once you enter the Instagram Settings, in the Privacy section you can see what you have to activate to make your account private (it’s a slider). Once this is done, you do not have to take any additional action and, obviously, you can restore the standard configuration without any problem. Reject messages without fear Without a doubt, this is the most effective option: you can establish a configuration that rejects messages by default, which prevents spam with excellent efficiency. But, yes, keep in mind that you do not receive messages from anyone… so the communication must always be done by you. If this does not matter to you, access the Privacy section of the Configuration as indicated before. Here you have to use Connections and, then, in Potentials, click on Your Instagram followers. Now, you enter Deliver requests and you must choose Do not receive requests. Update the established settings and…. You already have everything well organized. >