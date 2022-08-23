Five apps that will help you decorate your home thanks to augmented reality

We have all thought about the need to do a facelift to a room or even the house we live in. The problem is always agreeing on the type of furniture or design to follow in the . Nowadays it is not so easy to just look at furniture in a store, since it can be difficult to imagine how it would look.





In this case, what you are going to be able to do is use the technology and the applications found in Google Play that will make you can put your furniture in the room with reality, and even design your own furniture. We propose below a series of that we recommend to any designer.

3D Room Designer

This application will allow you to your house or apartment starting with create a floor plan of your home, being ideal especially for when you are going to have to make a reform of your home. But the really interesting thing is that you will be able to develop your creativity choosing items from a wide catalog of products that are seen in 3D virtual reality.

In order to test it, you can have existing plans that are made by industry professionals. In a few taps you will be able to change the furniture, add new items and even look at the house from different points of view.

Developer: iCanDesign LLC

Download at:: google play

Planner 5D – Interior Design

Planner 5D gives you the option to generate floors and rooms in 2D to be able to design the ideal home that you have in mind to materialize it. On this 2D plane you will be placing one of the almost 7,000 objects that are available in its database to be able to design your ideal room. The really interesting thing is that later you can go to a 3D view and know exactly how the object is being combined with the habituation.

But it is not only about interior design, but you will also be able to create the exterior of your house. And if you are not a very creative person, the application has a database that acts as a gallery where users upload their ideas and designs to inspire you.

Planner 5D – Interior Design Price: Free

Developer: 5D Planner

Discharge: google play

HomeByMe

This is the best way to get the necessary inspiration by having images that have been generated by the community to be able to furnish and decorate your new home. Count with one catalog of 20,000 products different from big brands and that are going to be able to be obtained in the main stores of our country.

In this catalog you will find furniture, lamps, wall or floor coverings and also various decorative objects. Via a fully customizable 3D canvas when it comes to the size of the room, and also the colors of the wall. And you will even be able to do it without having an internet connection.

HomeByMe Price: Free

Developer: Dassault Systèmes SE

Discharge: google play

Homestyler – design and decoration

You will start by creating your own design projects that will be automatically saved so that you never lose your progress or share them with your friends or family. The really interesting thing is that you will be able to upload a picture of your room to digitize it and start with a base that is much more realistic.

All the furniture you will be able to scale in a three-dimensional way and design with thousands of home furniture, art accessories, decorations and everything you will find it in the main stores of the country such as Ikea. This is complemented by Augmented Reality technology to be able to visualize everything you have designed as if it were real.

Homestyler-Design and decoration Price: Free

Developer: HomestylerApp

Discharge: google play

Moblo -3D furniture modeling

With this application you will be able to make a really specific design by being able to work on the furniture that you will generate yourself, maximizing customization. The 3D modeling app you will be able to draw with your own hand, whether you are a beginner or experienced. That is why you are going to assemble all the furniture you will have in the future.

But beyond this, you will see the furniture in 3D placed in your home, and also in a plane. That is why if you are a real handyman and you want to create all the decoration from scratch, this is the best option that can be proposed for your Android.