Overcrowding in prisons putting inmates and staff at risk, says Dublin TD

A Dublin TD is calling for increased prison capacity throughout the country as overcrowding is putting both inmates and prison officers at risk.

It comes as Ireland currently has over 3,980 people in prison custody, with the World Prison Brief estimating Ireland’s prisons are currently operating at 90.7% capacity.

Meanwhile, the numbers in custody are steadily on the rise with an increase of 44% from 2,763 in 1999, to 3,971 in 2019.

Speaking about the current system, Dublin TD Neale Richmond said, “In order to keep our communities and our prisons safe, it is vital that our justice system is operational in full.

“In order to do so, we must ensure that we have sufficient capacity in our prisons to ensure they are safe environments for inmates, but also to ensure our communities are kept safe with justice brought to criminals as soon as possible.”

The Fine Gael representative for Dublin Rathdown noted that with Minister Justice Helen McEntee bringing forward reforms for stronger sentences for serious crimes, it is important to make sure that capacity is not a factor when deciding sentences.

He said: “The safety of our communities must come first, and this is recognised by Minister McEntee, who has confirmed that there will be 220 new prison spaces opened by the end of the year.

“While this is an important and very welcome first step, any increase in prison capacity must be maintained and monitored to ensure that overcrowding does not arise in the future.”

Deputy Richmond said that overcrowded prisons “put prisoners and our prison officers at risk” and negatively impacts efforts to rehabilitate prisoners.

He concluded: “With the Irish Prison Services Capital Strategy for 2023 pending, we must do all we can to ensure that there is sufficient capacity in our prisons, allowing people to feel safe in their homes and communities across Ireland.”

