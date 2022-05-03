Telegram will finally have a paid version, does this make sense?

The Telegram application is one of the best that currently exists, among those dedicated to messaging. So much so that many of its novelties end up reaching the competition it has, such as WhatsApp. Well, there is new information about the possible arrival of a paid version and this is not necessarily bad. This possibility has been speculated on for a long time, since the company intends to optimize its income to remain a solvent company, and the launch of a Premium version could be one of the ways to achieve it. And, the truth is that considering that we are talking about a service that has more than 500 million users, if it manages to offer attractive and not particularly expensive options, it is possible that it will be successful with the launch of this version. The truth is that launching a paid service on Telegram to maintain server infrastructure is, at least on paper, a much better solution for users than selling their data. In other words, options are sought that maintain one of the hallmarks of this service, such as privacy. By the way, as indicated by Pavel Durov, founder of the company, there is also an idea of ​​being able to show ads in some groups or channels -never in the chats-, but always facing the companies and never taking into account the data of the people who use the service. What would the Premium version of Telegram be like? Well, a service in which those who pay a subscription will have some improvements compared to those who have the free version that will not be reduced in its functions, and this is very important to take into account. According to the data that has been known, some of the additions could be from exclusive stickers to a greater number of possibilities in the reactions that have been so well received by users (that is, that it would seek to resemble a little what exists on Discord). Therefore, we are talking about aesthetic and customization additions, but not Premium features that can lead to first and second users. If so, the truth is that Telegram is right, since it is an excellent way to monetize its services much better without having to resort to possibilities that call into question the privacy of the users or that make them scared of this for not taking out the make the most of the platform. One more detail of the platform This has to do with the inclusion of a new tool that will allow users to create avatars to place them as an image that identifies an account. In this way, you can personalize a little more what the rest of the people who have contact with you will see, which is always positive. The truth is that this would be an excellent option for the paid version, since it is not something vital in its operation and we are simply talking about an aesthetic improvement. >