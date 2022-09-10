Offer alert: Samsung Galaxy A73 5G from R$ 2,159

In April of this year, brought to Europe O A73 5G. The model arrived as another player for the competitive mid-range smartphone market. Its official launch price was R$ 3,799, but it is already possible to find it for a more affordable price. This Thursday (4), the Galaxy A73 5G in white, green and gray is on sale at CasasBahia, being sold for R$ 2,159 in 1 installment on the card. The device can still be paid in up to 10 installments of R$ 239.90, but with interest.

The Galaxy A73 stands out for having a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus screen, with Full HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It also comes with stereo sound in order to offer greater immersion in movies and music. - Advertisement - The processor is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, compatible with 5G, which works with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storageexpandable via microSD card up to 1 TB. The battery has a capacity of 5,000 mAh, with support for 25W charging. The main rear camera is a 108 MP with optical stabilization, accompanied by a 12 MP ultrawide, a 5 MP depth and a 5 MP macro. The front lens is 32 MP.

Technical specifications

6.7 inch Super AMOLED Plus screen Full HD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Mobile Platform

8 GB of RAM memory

128 GB of internal storage

32 MP front camera

Quad rear camera: 108 MP main sensor (f/1.8) with OIS 12MP ultrawide sensor (f/2.2) 5 MP macro sensor (f/2.4) 5 MP depth sensor (f/2.4)

IP67 certification

Biometric reader under the screen

5G support

5000mAh battery 25W fast charging

Dimensions: 76.1 x 163.7 x 7.6 mm

Weight: 181 grams

Android 12, under One UI 4.1 interface

