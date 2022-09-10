Offer alert: Samsung Galaxy A73 5G from R$ 2,159

In April of this year, samsung brought to Europe O galaxy A73 5G. The model arrived as another player for the competitive mid-range smartphone market. Its official launch price was R$ 3,799, but it is already possible to find it for a more affordable price.
This Thursday (4), the Galaxy A73 5G in white, green and gray is on sale at CasasBahia, being sold for R$ 2,159 in 1 installment on the card. The device can still be paid in up to 10 installments of R$ 239.90, but with interest.
The Galaxy A73 stands out for having a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus screen, with Full HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It also comes with stereo sound in order to offer greater immersion in movies and music.
The processor is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, compatible with 5G, which works with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storageexpandable via microSD card up to 1 TB.
The battery has a capacity of 5,000 mAh, with support for 25W charging. The main rear camera is a 108 MP with optical stabilization, accompanied by a 12 MP ultrawide, a 5 MP depth and a 5 MP macro. The front lens is 32 MP.
- 6.7 inch Super AMOLED Plus screen
- Full HD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Mobile Platform
- 8 GB of RAM memory
- 128 GB of internal storage
- 32 MP front camera
- Quad rear camera:
- 108 MP main sensor (f/1.8) with OIS
- 12MP ultrawide sensor (f/2.2)
- 5 MP macro sensor (f/2.4)
- 5 MP depth sensor (f/2.4)
- IP67 certification
- Biometric reader under the screen
- 5G support
- 5000mAh battery
- 25W fast charging
- Dimensions: 76.1 x 163.7 x 7.6 mm
- Weight: 181 grams
- Android 12, under One UI 4.1 interface
And you, did you like the offer? Tell us in the comments below!
The Samsung Galaxy A73 is available at Ponto for BRL 2,159 and in Extra for BRL 2,429. The cost-benefit is medium. There are 14 better models. To see the other 56 offers click here.