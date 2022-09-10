Instagram will allow you to republish posts from other users

is working on a new feature that will us to republish a post from users to share them with our followers.

A dynamic similar to the one we use when we want to share the publication of a third party in our stories.

Instagram will allow you to share from other users with your followers

Instagram will begin testing a new feature that gives users the option to repost another user’s post, whether they find it in their feed or among Instagram suggestions.

This was confirmed by an Instagram spokesperson to TC:

We’re exploring the ability to share posts to Feed, similar to how you can share to Stories, so that people can share what resonates with them, and for original creators to be credited for their work.

It is a dynamic similar to that offered by Twitter when it allows us to retweet a tweet so that our followers can see it on the timeline. In this case, our followers will not only see it in their feed but also find it when they visit our profile.

By implementing this function, a new section will be added to our profile along with Publications, Reels, etc. So we will have the publications that we have permanently republished among the content of our profile.

A dynamic that can be interesting and that will save users from having to use third-party tools to share posts from other users. On the other hand, it may not be in the interest of all users, since they will have more content from people they do not follow in their feed.

At the moment, this feature is a long way from being implemented on Instagram. In a first stage, the test will begin with a small group of users, so we will have to wait to see how it works.