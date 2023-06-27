‘Diablo IV’ and other Blizzard games were down on Sunday due to a DDoS attack

- Advertisement -

If you had hoped to play Diablo IV this weekend, it appears someone was intent on ruining those plans. Since at least the early hours of Sunday morning, Blizzard’s Battle.net online service had been the target of an apparent DDoS attack, making it difficult, if not impossible, to play Diablo IV, World of Warcraft and other Blizzard titles before the company eventually resolved the issue. “We continue to actively monitor an ongoing DDoS attack which is affecting latency/connections to our games,” Blizzard’s customer support account tweeted at 10:24AM after it originally said it was investigating an authentication issue.

As of 12:30PM ET, the issue was unresolved. “We are currently experiencing a DDoS attack, which may result in high latency and disconnections for some players,” states a notification that appears when you launch Battle.net on PC. “We are actively working to mitigate this issue.” When I tried to log into Diablo IV, I was briefly able to play the game before I was disconnected. Over on Reddit, some players say they weren’t able to play Blizzard’s latest for at least 10 to 12 hours. At the very least, you can bet this incident will renew calls for Blizzard to add an offline mode to Diablo IV.

Update 1:36PM ET: As of 1:18PM ET, Blizzard says the DDoS attacks it was experiencing earlier in the day are over. If you still can’t connect, the company recommends following the troubleshooting advice on its website.