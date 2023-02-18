Nothing Phone (1), there is Android 13! Up performance and down consumption, that’s why

- Advertisement -

Took much longer than expected Android 13 to arrive up Nothing Phone (1)but the wait – almost endless, if we consider that Nothing is indeed a start-up but has only one smartphone in its range to update – could be rewarded by Nothing OS 1.5 improvements.

Reading the changelog, it’s not so much that captures the attention novelty of a functional nature, some born from the developers of Nothing, others “standard” with Android 13. Rather those listed under the heading system performance: some percentages, such as the +71% app launch speed or -50% standby power consumptionare almost unbelievable, given that they must still be verified in the field.

How is it possible? The explanation is given by Carl Pei himself on Twitter: part (or all, who knows) of the team that in OnePlus, during the Pei-Lau era, took care of the development of OxygenOS, the user interface that has almost no nothing to do with the current, direct derivation of Oppo’s ColorOS.

Big difference now, having our own team who previously delivered Oxygen OS together vs. an outsourced team who don’t really care about the success or failure of our company. https://t.co/tsersO0WDS — Carl Pei (@getpeid) February 16, 2023

- Advertisement -

The first generation of the Nothing OSthe one based on Android 12 to be clear, was entrusted to an external team of developers to which, according to Pei, “it mattered little about the success of Nothing”, while the product of the men who together with him transformed OnePlus from a start-up into a company is something else. Pei had already hinted in the past that he was little satisfied of the developers he had at his disposal, it was now much clearer.

Watch out, Pei, because this raises expectations, the wildcards granted by users may have run out. With Nothing Phone (2) and with Nothing OS 2 it will be necessary to get serious. In the meantime, here’s the complete changelog of Nothing OS 1.5.2which is in rollout and weighs surprisingly little: just 157 MB.

NOTHING OS 1.5.2 WITH ANDROID 13 – CHANGELOG

Weather apps new weather app from Nothing tapping the weather widget on the home screen now directly accesses the corresponding city in the app rather than opening a link

customization Glyph sound pack revamped with new notification tones and ringtones new color schemes available in the wallpaper picker new collection of minimal wallpapers icons can color match your chosen wallpaper for a more consistent home screen Customizable lock screen shortcuts. Create shortcuts for camera, flashlight, controls and wallet

experience improvements Easily switch the displayed data usage from one SIM to another thanks to the improved Quick Settings network panel automatically shows the current network how much mobile data you have consumed in the Quick Settings directly scan a QR code from the Camera app. Possible to have the Scanner as a tile of the Quick Settings set different languages ​​on different apps

aesthetic improvements new look for Media Control. Put album artwork in full screen with more playback controls improved panel for volume adjustment, better adjustment even when the device is locked Improved notifications in Game mode: less distractions while playing smoother animations when transitioning from screen on to screen off more refined Camera app

security and privacy notification when an app tries to access the clipboard. The history is deleted after a certain amount of time to prevent unauthorized access added the Personal Emergency app Better privacy protection with Photo Picker, permissions for nearby Wi-Fi devices, and media permission selection

system performance Improved fingerprint unlock accuracy by up to 12% app launch speed improved by up to 71% standby consumption lower by up to 50% added a self-healing function for periodically deleting unused system elements, such as the cache improved system stability bug fixes.



- Advertisement -

Nothing Phone (1) – 8GB RAM + 256GB, Glyph Interface, 50MP Dual Camera, OS, 6.55? 120Hz, black

440 €

Nothing Phone (1) – 8GB RAM + 128GB, Glyph Interface, Dual 50MP Camera, OS, 6.55? 120Hz, Black, A063

- Advertisement -

499 € Nothing Phone 1 is available online from Multibrandproject at 395 euros or from eBay to 458 euros. The value for money is Good. There are 11 best models. To see the other 13 offers click here. (updated February 17, 2023, 3:55 pm)