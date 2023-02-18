Microsoft confirms Windows 11 support on M1 and M2 processors with Parallels Desktop

Microsoft confirmed with a new publication on its blog the support of Windows 11 software with the line of Apple Silicon processors, a last generation category that offers high performance with optimization in energy efficiency, mainly in the latest generation of laptops from the Cupertino giant. According to the developer, Windows 11 Pro and Enterprise can be successfully installed on Macs with M1 and M2 CPUs through the Parallels Desktop 18 service, an authorized solution to run ARM versions of the system. This tool was waived when PCs used Intel processors with Boot Camp installation.

Although Microsoft has offered an official solution to the problem, it should be noted that running virtualized Windows ARM has some operating restrictions, such as the impossibility of running 32-bit ARM applications, as the company prefers to maintain compatibility with 64-bit only in this version. bits. Additionally, this version of Windows cannot run features that require additional virtualization, such as Android, Windows Sandbox, and Linux apps; games that require DirectX 12 or OpenGL 3.3 cannot be installed either. This option is interesting for those who don't give up the Windows experience on Mac, but the limitations may affect its use.





Users who value the system’s high compatibility with programs and platforms should stick with macOS instead of opting for the virtual Windows option.