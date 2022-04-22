New OnePlus Buds N headphones: they have it all and cheaper than AirPods

Over time, things have become complicated for Apple AirPods, as good quality headphones have been launched at a very attractive price… and they offer the same freedom as the model from the Cupertino company. An example of what we say are the new OnePlus BudsNa model that offers what every user needs: they are good, pretty and cheap.

To begin with, it must be said that aesthetically this is an accessory that has virtues such as the use of silicone tips so that they fit perfectly in the ear. In addition, it has other possibilities that are very striking, such as a weight less than five grams, so they do not bother anything, even if you use them for hours. Besides, it does not lack IP55 water protection so that using them when doing sports is not exactly dangerous.

But if there is something for which these new OnePlus Buds N stand out, it is in the autonomy they offer (and this contrasts with the aforementioned, such as their low weight). Each earbud allows up to seven hours of usage time without having to recharge, and when combined with the carrying case that comes with its own battery, the time without you having to sit down and plug them into power skyrockets. thirty hours. Excellent, as the option of fast charge that includes using its USB type C port that in just 10 minutes of use ensures the possibility of using these cases for up to five hours. The best here, without a doubt.

Good sound options on the OnePlus Buds N

Of course, you shouldn’t expect the very advanced features that exist in models like Bang & Olufsen, but enough is included to be satisfied with what you hear (especially considering the price of these cases, which we’ll talk about later). So your controllers 12.4 millimeters ensure good definition and high output power -well in frequencies, ranging from 20 to 20,000 Hz-, which is perfectly combined with low latency of only 94 milliseconds (therefore, they are ideal to combine them with games).

one plus

There is some lack in the OnePlus Buds N, such as not including active noise cancellation, but it does not lack options that are essential today, such as touch control of playback or the inclusion of a microphone to answer calls (here if there is reduction of what bothers around where you are). Therefore, the usefulness of this accessory is beyond doubt.

A price that is outrageous

Everything said before makes it clear that the OnePlus Buds N, which can be obtained in colors black and white, are shown as quite complete helmets. But there is something that can make you decide to buy them the moment they arrive in Spain -something that will not take long to happen-: you can buy them for less than 30 euros. Without a doubt, this makes it a most attractive product.

