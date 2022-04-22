Do you use the phone in the bathroom? Be sure to follow these safety tips

The company NordVPN has carried out a study on the use of mobile phones in our country and, in the available survey, it has been known that one of the things where we Spaniards stand out is the use of mobile phones in the bathroom. The truth is that this is not something especially positive, but the fact is that we reached no less than 80%. Outrageous, but considering that we spend almost 29 years of our lives using online resources, everything adds up. Among the additional data to those mentioned above, there are some details that are also interesting. One of them is the high use that social networks continue to be given in the bathroom, since 65% of those surveyed indicate that this is what they do most regularly at that time. The other options that also have an important weight are news (42%); games (29%); and even having conversations by message (28%). All this makes it clear that everything that has to do with safety is crucial, whether you are not on the toilet or visiting it. This is because the content used in this place is still susceptible to being exploited by hackers -which is due to the fact that, in most cases, there is personal data involved-. Therefore, following some basic maintenance instructions is as advisable as it is vital. Important tips to increase security NordVPN’s security and privacy specialist Daniel Markuson has put together a list of tips that are easy to follow and greatly increase peace of mind when using your phone (in the bathroom or on the go). not). They are the following and, the truth is that they are quite effective possibilities and that they do not put the terminal at any risk. It is essential to keep the applications you use up to date, as well as the operating system. Do not hesitate to install every improvement that the developers release, and if it is now better than in a while. It is essential that you do not install anything on your mobile that you do not know the source of. Do not hesitate to review the origin of the software on your own to discard it in the event that you do not have enough confidence. Prevention is better than cure. It is best not to resort to application stores that are not official, they already apply a security filter for you. When connecting to the Internet, WiFi networks that are not secure (especially open ones) They should not be the ones you use unless it is strictly necessary. And if you have to, feel free to run a tool like NordVPN. Never stop keeping an eye on what’s happening on your computer. For example, avoid clicking on unknown links or providing personal information in unsafe places. Also, calls from numbers you don’t know, better let them go. In short, if you want to be safe when using your mobile both in the living room and in the bathroom, security is essential… and, with the advice indicated above, you can rest assured that your data will not fall into the wrong hands. . >