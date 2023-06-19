New chatbot widgets in Bing App for iOS

- Advertisement -

Bing Adds New Widgets with Chatbot Shortcut to its Bing App for iOS, Microsoft continues to improve the integration between Bing Search and OpenAI ChatGPT.

In its latest effort, the company has rolled out an exciting update to the Bing app for iOS, which includes new widgets with a shortcut that takes the user directly to Bing Chat, Microsoft’s chatbot based on GPT technology.

New Chatbot Widgets Available.

According to a post on the Microsoft blog, the latest update to the Bing app for iOS includes two new widgets for the home screen.

These widgets allow users to start a chat with just one tap. Previously, this feature was only available on Android devices.

It is important to note that this action currently only takes the user to the appropriate section within the app, as it is not possible to interact with the home screen widgets on iOS.

However, this limitation might change in the future as iOS 17 is expected to introduce interactive widgets.

However, such a feature will require developers to update their apps to support the new API, so it is not expected to be available before the public release of iOS 17 this fall.

Despite this limitation, the Bing Chat shortcut on the home screen of iPhone and iPad devices is very useful for users who use this feature frequently.

In addition, a variation of the widget is offered with a custom wallpaper and another with a plain background, to suit individual preferences.

But that’s not all the update to the Bing app for iOS brings. Speech recognition and text-to-speech support have also been extended to several new languages, including Arabic, Czech, Greek, Italian, Portuguese, Turkish, and Ukrainian.

Cool improvements to App Bing for iOS

Also, the performance of the voice input button in the application has been improved. If you’re interested in trying out these new features, you can download the Bing app for free from the App Store.

The app is compatible with iPhones and iPads running iOS 14 or newer. In short, the latest update to the Bing iOS app has added exciting improvements for iPhone and iPad users.

With new chatbot widgets that allow direct access to Bing Chat and extensive support for speech recognition and text-to-speech in multiple languages.

The Bing app establishes itself as a powerful option for those looking for a more interactive and personalized search experience on their iOS devices.