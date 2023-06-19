This Razer gaming laptop with an RTX 3070 Ti is $600 off

- Advertisement -

If you’re serious about gaming, you’ll have to invest in gaming laptop deals for a machine that will give you the ultimate gaming experience. If you’ve got the budget, you should go for the Razer Blade 14, which you may now be able to afford due to a $600 discount from Razer that pulls its price down from $2,600 to $2,000. It’s still not what you’d call cheap, but it’s going to provide the best possible value for your money, so yes, it will be worth it.

Why you should buy the Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop

There are a variety of reasons why the Razer Blade 14 sits on top of our list of the best gaming laptops, but it all begins with the powerful performance provided by its AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, with 16GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need says is enough for most gamers. With these components, not only will you be able to play the best PC games at their highest settings, but you’ll also be prepared for all of the upcoming titles that you’ve been looking forward to.

You’ll be able to appreciate even the smallest details of video games on the Razer Blade 14’s 14-inch screen with Quad HD resolution, an up to 165Hz refresh rate for smooth movements, and support for Nvidia’s FreeSync Premium to prevent screen tearing and stuttering. The gaming laptop also has a healthy number of ports, including USB-A and USB-C ports, HDMI 2.1, a headphone jack, and Razer’s proprietary charging port. Razer promises up to 12 hours of battery life for the Razer Blade 14, so you won’t have to worry about getting your sessions cut short when you’re gaming while on the go.

Hardcore gamers shouldn’t settle for traditional laptop deals, because those machines won’t be able to keep up with your needs. You’ll need something like the Razer Blade 14, which you can buy right now from Razer for $2,000. That’s $600 in savings from its original price of $2,600 that you can spend on more video games and extra accessories. You need to act fast though, because the discount may be taken down sooner than you expect. Buy the Razer Blade 14 now while its price is still lowered.

