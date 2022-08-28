“New, but not so”: this is the satire of the reboot era on TV that will be released on Star +

The new television scriptwriters are increasingly oriented to revive or restart series from decades ago before thinking of new concepts for the public, that is the panorama that they propose to us New, but not so (). The original title of Hulu will soon arrive in Latin America through Star+Y We already have an official trailer that anticipates how the will be about the behind the scenes of a reboot.

“Hulu reboots an early 2000s family sitcom, forcing its dysfunctional cast back together. Now they will have to deal with unresolved problems in today’s world that changes very quickly”, points out the official premise and is that the company of streaming It also makes fun of itself with this title that promises to be among the funniest of the year.

Keegan-Michael Key, Johnny Knoxville, Judy Greer and more stars make up the main cast of “New, but not so new”. (Star Plus)

Who make up the cast? They mainly feature Keegan-Michael Key (Schmigadoon!) as Reed Sterling, Johnny Knoxville (Jackass) as Clay Barber, Judy Greer (Halloween Ends) as Bree Marie Larson, Rachel Bloom (crazy ex-girlfriend) as Hannah, Paul Reiser as Gordon, Krista Marie Yu as Elaine, Calum Worthy as Zack, and Kristian Flores as Connor.

In New, but not sothe actors will bring to life each important component to bring about the long-awaited return of a sitcom after 20 years of its first broadcast . Key, Knoxville, Greer and Worthy will step into the shoes of stars born into the art world with this hit show; however, it is clear that they were never as close a family as in fiction despite spending hours together on set.

The series consists of a satire of the reboot era and other formulas to bring back nostalgia on television. (Star Plus)

On the other hand, Bloom will be the screenwriter who comes up with the idea and then becomes showrunner in charge of production. Yu is Hulu’s vice president of comedy who has never really seen and experienced how this small screen format is filmed. All these characters reflect a mockery of the platforms and television companies that are looking for quick and easy formulas (reboot, revival Y remake) to attract the audience.

The series was created by Steven Levintan, the mind behind the unforgettable modern-family. “Steve’s incredible track record speaks for itself. modern-family It was brilliant and highly engaging, making millions of viewers laugh week after week and quickly becoming a global sensation,” said Jordan Helman, head of scripted content at Hulu. “We are honored that Hulu is home to Steve’s return to television with New, but not so […] We know our viewers will devour this hilarious metasatire.”

“New, but not so much” will debut on September 20 in the US and will soon arrive in Latin America. (Star Plus)

The first three episodes of New, but not so will be on September 20 at Hulufor the United States ; while, in this part of the continent, it will be possible to see shortly after through the service of Star+. The official launch date for the latter has not yet been confirmed.

