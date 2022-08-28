BenQ announces new MOBIUZ monitors for gaming

- Advertisement -

BenQ has announced new models of as part of their showcase at Gamescom 2022. These peripherals are geared towards the public gamerso one can start preparing the portfolio if you are interested in any of the models, although luckily one of them is relatively affordable.

The recently announced BenQ monitor models are MOBIUZ EX270M, MOBIUZ EX270QM and MOBIUZ EX480UZ. They all have good specifications for the purpose they are intended to serve and have support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro against the tearing and the stuttering.

The more “modest” models are the MOBIUZ EX270M and the MOBIUZ EX270QM. They both have a panel that works at a refresh rate of 240Hz and a gray-to-gray (GtG) response time of one millisecond. However, the former has a 27-inch size and supports a native resolution of Full HD (1,920 × 1,080 pixels)while the second, with the same size, is QHD (2,560 × 1,440 pixels).





The MOBIUZ EX270M supports BenQ’s HDRi technology and includes 2.1 speakers with a 5-watt subwoofer sourced from treVolo. For its part, the MOBIUZ EX270QM has the Vesa DisplayHDR 600 certification to reach 600 nits of brightness when projecting HDR content. As a connection it includes HDMI 2.1 for the latest generation consoles.

And now we go with the most “powerful” model, the BenQ MOBIUZ EX480UZ. This monitor employs a display panel 48 inches with LG OLED technology and works with a native resolution of 4K, a refresh rate of 120Hz and a response time of 1 millisecond. In addition, it supports 10-bit color and has a KVM switch, True Black HDR 400 certification and BenQ HDRi technology.

The prices of the new BenQ monitors for they are 399 euros for the MOBIUZ EX270M model, 799 euros for the MOBIUZ EZ270QM and 1,999 euros for the MOBIUZ EX480UZ. They are expected to start being marketed from September or October 2022.