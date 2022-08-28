Itaú’s Player’s Bank releases free digital account creation for minors

Created by Itaú in March of this year, Player’s Bank was presented as a type of for gamers, an audience that in recent years has received strong incentives from the bank. This option brings exclusive advantages for players and services that can be used for free by customers, such as transfers and consultation through the app. This month, Itaú launched the “Start” account, a version for teenagers between the ages of 14 and 17, allowing this age group to take advantage of numerous functions provided by the bank. In an announcement made on the Player’s Bank Instagram profile, the institution highlights that the digital wallet allows bank transactions (Pix and boletos) to be carried out with a balance yielding 100% of the CDI daily.

One of the highlights of the digital account for gamers is the benefits club that offers special discounts on product purchases. This novelty comes to encourage the financial education of young Europeians, providing a daily limit of up to R$ 300 for transactions and a monthly limit of R$ 2 thousand. - Advertisement - Like other accounts for , this one also does not offer credit cards, the possibility of investments or financial loans, as determined by the Central Bank (BC) for that age. However, later on, customers will be able to generate a virtual debit card to pay for subscriptions and purchases on websites. Interested parties can register by downloading the application from the Play Store (Android) or App Store (iOS), providing personal data and sending a copy of the documents. Nubank also recently launched a modality aimed at minors, also with restrictions.

