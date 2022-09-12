New Android features: Clear calling and text emojification

Google has announced a number of new features for android-auto-how-to-use-it-and-tricks-to-take-advantage-of-it/">Android, with which you can garnish text with emojis, among other things. Nearby Share is improved.

Google improves Nearby Share and decorates text messages with automated emojis: In a blog entry, the company presented a number of new functions for its Android 13 mobile operating system. The new functions are to be activated at different times.

Nearby Share, a function for sharing data and documents, is set to become more powerful. Android users should be able to directly select another linked Android device from the “Share” menu. The file is then sent there immediately, without requiring confirmation on the receiving device. Once the connection is confirmed, other file transfers are automatically accepted.

Nearby Share works between Android devices and Chromebooks. There is no way to send files to a Windows PC in this way. Simplified sharing via Nearby Share is set to become available in the coming weeks, writes Google in its blog entry.

Automatic emoji

In the future, the Google Keyboard for Android can automatically decorate written text messages with emojis. An “Emojify” button is intended to insert suitable emojis in a targeted manner and messages that have already been typed but have not yet been sent. Repeatedly pressing the “Emojify” button will rotate between different layouts. The of text messages should be available for English-speaking users in the coming weeks, Google does not mention a period for other languages.

In a video example, for example, a single emoji is placed at the end of the text relatively cautiously, with the second click further emojis follow the text. With the third tip, the emojis are then placed separately after the individual words. According to Google, this should contribute to more personal messages.

clear_ _1" class="subheading">Clear calling

The “Clear Calling” feature, on the other hand, has not been officially announced, but can already be found in the code of the new Android 13 beta. It was discovered by Android expert Mishaal Rahman. According to screenshots published by Rahman, the feature is intended to prevent background noise when making calls.

According to Google’s own description, the data is not redirected via Google servers – processing is therefore local. The function should also only be available in certain networks, it does not work with WLAN calling.