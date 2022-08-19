Winning picture for the day of photography

Today is #tagof and that needs to be celebrated. c’t photography chose the on the subject of #summer.

Whether for the slide show at home or for your own Instagram account – taking photos is now commonplace, even in everyday life. This is exactly what World Photography Day celebrates, which commemorates the art and history of photography every year on August 19th. With the hashtag #WorldPhotographyDay, users worldwide should share photos under this hashtag or mark their favorites on social media with “Like”.

#Summer picture wanted

On the occasion of Photography Day on August 19, c’t photography was also looking for the best #summer picture. The broad topic offers a lot of creative scope from colorful sunsets to detailed #macroshots to atmospheric #silhouette pictures. The editors have now selected the winning picture from the selected pictures: Congratulations to Torsten Straube and his photo of Germany’s only inland lighthouse.





Congratulations to Torsten Straube and his winning picture of Germany's only inland lighthouse. (Image: Torsten Straube)

Between all submissions, this picture finally convinced the editors. The wall, which begins at the right edge of the picture, directs the view to the center. That’s where the lighthouse stands and is illuminated centrally from behind at the perfect moment. This mixture of composition, light and perfect timing finally made the picture the #winning photo.



