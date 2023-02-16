5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech GiantsAppleMicrosoft Edge, how to enable Split Screen in the stable version

Microsoft Edge, how to enable Split Screen in the stable version

Apple

Published on

By Abraham
1030985.jpeg
1030985.jpeg
- Advertisement -

On Microsoft Edge the split-screen mode: more precisely, it is already in the stable version of the browser, but it is disabled by default and requires a dedicated flag to be enabled. A clear sign that the feature is still unstable and not ready for daily use by the general public, but if that doesn’t scare you, let’s cut to the chase and tell you how to enable it:

  • Make sure you have at least the version 110.0.1587.46 of the browser. Just go to the three-dot menu at the top right, choose Help and Feedback and About Microsoft Edge. As soon as the page opens, the browser will check for available updates.
  • Enter in the address bar edge://flags/#edge-split-screenenable the flag and restart the browser.

Once done, if right-click on a link among the various options there will also be the one to open it in split screen mode. At this stage, some important details and mechanics are missing, including the possibility of dragging multiple tabs from one side to another or the activation/deactivation via drag & drop; but it is reasonably functional, and, it must be said, decidedly comfortable, especially for those who have very large monitors and work with two browser windows side by side. This solution is much more practical (or rather, it will be when it is 100% complete) because it is all contained in one window.

- Advertisement -

Split Screen is currently only supported on Edge for versions desktop operating systems – namely Windows, macOS and Linux; It’s easy to understand why Microsoft has chosen to prioritize them, but from a tablet perspective it’s easy to imagine how useful it could be.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Samsung Galaxy A04 starts to be updated with One UI 5.0 based on Android 13

Samsung has started updating its entry-level cell phone line with the latest version of...
Apple

iPhone Jailbreak: palera1n gets updated with iOS 16.3.1 support

iOS 16.3.1 was released by Apple a few days ago, but the developers of...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.