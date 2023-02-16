Microsoft Edge, how to enable Split Screen in the stable version

On Microsoft Edge the split-screen mode : more precisely, it is already in the stable version of the browser, but it is disabled by default and requires a dedicated flag to be enabled. A clear sign that the feature is still unstable and not ready for daily use by the general public, but if that doesn’t scare you, let’s cut to the chase and tell you how to enable it:

Once done, if right-click on a link among the various options there will also be the one to open it in split screen mode. At this stage, some important details and mechanics are missing, including the possibility of dragging multiple tabs from one side to another or the activation/deactivation via drag & drop; but it is reasonably functional, and, it must be said, decidedly comfortable, especially for those who have very large monitors and work with two browser windows side by side. This solution is much more practical (or rather, it will be when it is 100% complete) because it is all contained in one window.

- Advertisement -

Split Screen is currently only supported on Edge for versions desktop operating systems – namely Windows, macOS and Linux; It’s easy to understand why Microsoft has chosen to prioritize them, but from a tablet perspective it’s easy to imagine how useful it could be.