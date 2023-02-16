Samsung Galaxy A04 starts to be updated with One UI 5.0 based on Android 13

Samsung has started updating its entry-level cell phone line with the latest version of the operating system. This Thursday (16), the Galaxy A04 started to receive One UI 5.0 based on Android 13, allowing users to finally test the new personalization, security and PC integration features. Loading firmware version A045FXXU1BWB1, update package also has the patch December 2022 security release patching dozens of Android vulnerabilities. The first reports of availability came from Kazakhstan, but it is possible that other regions will be covered in the coming days.

The South Korean manufacturer has an illogical update schedule. In January, the Galaxy A23 and Galaxy A03s – launched in 2021 – received the update to One UI 5.0 in Europe, a country that does not usually receive new software versions in advance. The Galaxy A04, released last year, began to be updated after several weeks. - Advertisement - The Galaxy S20 FE, in its 4G versions with Snapdragon and 5G, is one of the models that have been updated most recently in Europe. Other products from the brand that are already running Android 13 with One UI 5.0 include the Galaxy A71, Galaxy A52 and Galaxy M23.

Samsung has also started to update some of its phones with One UI 5.1, a new version of the user interface that has additional features brought over from the Galaxy S23, although some functions should still remain exclusive to the new line of phones. flagships. To check if a new software version is available for your Galaxy device, just follow the path: Settings > Software Update > Download and Install.

Technical specifications

6.5 inch TFT LCD screen with HD+ resolution

Display with drop-shaped notch

octa core platform

4GB, 6GB or 8GB of RAM

32 GB, 64 GB or 128 GB of internal storage

Expandable memory with Micro SD card up to 1TB

5 MP front camera (f/2.2)

Two rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor Depth lens with 2 MP sensor

4G LTE connection, Dual Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and USB-C

5,000 mAh battery with 15W charging

Android 12 with OneUI Core 4.1

Dimensions: 164.4 x 76.3 x 9.1mm

Weight: 192 grams

