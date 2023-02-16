What’s new in Adobe Premiere Pro and After Effects

Adobe has announced new updates to Premiere Pro and After Effects (23.2) including new Auto Tone Mapping in Premiere Pro to make it easier to work with different recordings and color spaces in the same sequence, and new OpenColorIO integration. (OCIO) and Academy Color Encoding System (ACES) in After Effects.

Here are all the updates:

Premiere Pro

Adobe Premiere Pro has released some exciting features that will improve the workflow and efficiency of the users. Among these features, the Automatic Tone Assignment is one of the most prominent. With this new functionality, users can maintain consistent colors in a sequence, even when mixing different video files and color spaces. This includes HDR formats, such as iPhone HLG, as well as Log videos.

Another cool feature is Stream Lock for Offline Editing. This means that multiple editors can work on a project offline without creating conflicting versions of a sequence. Once they are connected again, they can check their edits using the ‘Publish’ button.

Speech to Text conversion is also an exciting new functionality in Adobe Premiere Pro. This feature is now available in 16 different languages. This makes it easy for editors to transcribe dialogue from videos.

Finally, Adobe Premiere Pro has added new reset options for users. With these options, users can automate previously manual system maintenance and cleanup tasks. This can save time and improve overall efficiency for users.

More details about what’s new in Premiere Pro at this link.

after effects



The latest version of After Effects has introduced some very useful features, one of which is Color Management with OpenColorIO (OCIO) and ACES. With this functionality, visual effects artists and production companies can use more color-accurate content in a larger post-production process. This is achieved through native support for OCIO, including Academy Color Encoding System (ACES) workflows.

More details about the news in After Effects in this link.