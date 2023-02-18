Star Plus Adds Lionsgate Plus Content to Its Combo with Disney Plus Subscriber Catalog

Disney Plus, Star Plus and Lionsgate Plus combo subscribers can now enjoy Lionsgate Plus content integrated into the Star Plus catalogue. By subscribing to the combo, users will be able to enjoy the catalog of both platforms through Star Plus on all their compatible devices, including Web, Apple iOS, TVOS, Android, AndroidTV and FireTV, Playstation, ADK and Xbox.

Lionsgate Plus (formerly known as Starzplay) content integrated into the Star Play catalog for Disney Plus, Star Plus and Lionsgate Plus combo subscribers features an exclusive lineup of premium programming, including original Spanish-language series such as the drama Señorita 89, and the highly anticipated Nacho series. In addition, combo subscribers will also get exclusive access to Starz’s original hit series the same day they release in the US, including the return of Party Down, which premieres on February 24th. Other highlights include the period comedy drama The Great, starring Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult, as well as a library of blockbuster films.

In addition, package subscribers can enjoy the entire Star Plus catalog, with all seasons of series like Grey's Anatomy; animated comedies like The Simpsons; blockbuster films like The Menu; and a growing collection of the platform's original productions entirely developed in Europe, such as O Rei da TV. Combo subscribers can also access the Disney Plus platform, which features movies, series and other content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic. So, what did you think of this news?

