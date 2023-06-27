LinkedIn helps you write your post with its AI

- Advertisement -

LinkedIn is testing a new dynamic on the platform with the help of generative AI

It is an artificial intelligence bot that will help you write your posts when you feel blocked, or don’t know how to express yourself effectively to convey your message. A dynamic that is already generating controversy among users.

We have already seen how LinkedIn is carrying out different tests to integrate AI into the platform. For example, job candidates can use generative AI to send short messages to hiring managers.

Another of LinkedIn’s tests allows users to use an AI-powered tool to create the text of their ad campaigns. It works as suggestions, taking into account all the context, such as your audience, your brand approach, etc.

Linkedlin’s AI will help you with the text of your posts

And now, LinkedIn is testing a dynamic that uses generative AI directly in the text box to create your post:

[…] We’ve heard that you usually know what you want to say, but going from a great idea to a complete post can be challenging and time consuming. So we’re starting to test a way for members to use generative AI directly within the LinkedIn share box.

To do this, you will need to write in your own words what you want to say or convey in the publication. You can be as specific and descriptive as you like, keeping in mind that a minimum of about 30 words is required.

Once you do this step, the AI ​​will generate a draft text. Of course, you will be able to edit it and make all the changes you want before publishing it. It’s the same thing that many do with ChatGPT, but integrated into the LinkedIn text box.

This is just a test at the moment, and it may be a long time before we see this dynamic on the platform. If we take a look at the comments that originated from this post, we will see that opinions are divided among users.

It remains to be seen if LinkedIn takes user feedback into account before taking this AI bot to the next phase.