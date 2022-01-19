It’s been 5 years since Vine disappeared

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

In January 2017 Vine stopped working, a social network that anticipated TikTok. Born in January 2012 and later bought by Twitter, it only lasted five years in operation but it was enough to become the first social network to popularize the sharing of short videos by its users, making the format accessible to a large number of users. .

Through Vine you could only share videos of 6 seconds in length

The videos, only 6 seconds long, were played on a loop, and this novelty soon became such a success that in the same year it began operating it was acquired by Twitter. It was in October 2012 and the operation amounted to “only” 30 million dollars.

But precisely this limitation of the duration of the videos was also its weak point, since in June 2013 a social network that until then had focused solely on photography, Instagram, counterattacked allowing its users to publish videos of up to 15 seconds in length. Vine reacted by extending the length limit on its videos, but it didn’t do so quickly enough.

The following years were complicated for Vine, which saw how both the aforementioned Instagram and the newcomer TikTok took the lead, won the favor of users and lost popularity, even already integrated into Twitter, until it finally closed five years ago. years.

However, although Vine disappeared, in some way part of its legacy rose from its ashes when in January 2020, two years ago now, Byte emerged, the fruit of Dom Hoffman himself who had also been a co-creator of Vine. Again, videos with a duration limited to 6 seconds, although this time without loop playback. It has unfortunately not been very successful.

Vine came to accumulate just over 50 million users until five years ago its owner, Twitter, closed it down.

