Xbox Reveals High on Life Is Game Pass’s Biggest Launch of 2022

Microsoft revealed that High on Life broke several impressive records on Xbox Game Pass, making history since its arrival in the catalog. The first-person shooter, which brings good doses of humor, was developed by Squanch Games and released on December 12th on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass.

According to Microsoft, Hign on Life is Game Pass's biggest launch of 2022 and the biggest ever for a third-party game, as well as being the biggest for a single player game in its subscription service's entire history. The stats are based on the number of hours played in the first five days the title was made available to subscribers.

Big shout-out to @SquanchGames and @highonlifegame for being one of the biggest launches ever on @XboxGamePass🇧🇷 https://t.co/b6USBv3NNc — Xbox (@Xbox) December 20, 2022

Head of Squanch Games, Mike Fridley, said this was the first time the studio had released a game on Game Pass, and they are thrilled with the reception that players have given the title.