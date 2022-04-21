The days of apps to record calls on Google Play are numbered. Why?

Of the applications available on Google Play, those that have to do with the possibility of recording calls have millions of downloads. Although it seems that they will have their days numbered on Android. The first limitations on call recording were made in Android 9 Pie, which restricted unidentified APIs. And now, the big G has put the final nail in the coffin of the apps to record calls available on Android: unless they are root, on May 11 they will have to disappear from the Google Play Store. As the colleagues at XDA Developers have reported, in a meeting for developers Google has made it clear that the accessibility permission is prohibited to record calls, so this type of app is doomed to disappear. Why Google does not want this permission to be used The reason why Google is placing increasingly higher restrictions on the use of accessibility permissions has to do with the abuse that has been given to this permission, where many apps took advantage of it to Obtain as much information as possible from the user. And the American company wants to turn off the tap. For example, Google has made it clear that these accessibility permissions cannot be used to circumvent privacy controls, notifications or be used to record calls, making it very clear that this type of app’s days are numbered in its app store. In this way, from May 11 you will no longer be able to download any call recording application through Google Play. If you already have the app installed, you can use it without any problem. Even the Google Phone app has the ability to record calls in some countries. And if you are a root user, you can download apps that are compatible. And what if you want to install a call recording app without root? Well, you simply have to download the corresponding APK file and install it on your phone. Although they are not available on Google Play, they will continue to work exactly the same as before. Without a doubt, a somewhat radical move on the part of Google, which could have allowed this type of app to continue to function normally. But the big G has been blunt and wants accessibility permissions to be used sparingly. In addition, if you take into account that the Google Phone app itself already allows4 recording calls in certain regions, it is most likely that the Internet giant will make an update soon so that this function reaches all countries. >