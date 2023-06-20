Samsung Galaxy F54 5G can now be purchased in India after pre-order period

The Samsung Galaxy F54 5G is finally available for purchase in India after the end of the pre sale. Now, users interested in having the new intermediary of the South Korean manufacturer who live in the country can purchase the device through Flipkart.
In this case, the brand chose to make the device available in two color options: silver and blue. In addition, the amount charged for it rose from 27,999 Indian Rupees (R$ 1,634 in direct conversion) to 29,999 (R$ 1,751) in which it has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.
Launched earlier this month, the F54 5G shares a good part of its technical specifications with the M54 5G. That is, it arrived with the Exynos 1380 platform, in addition to the 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD + resolution and support for the 120 Hz refresh rate.
Another attraction of this model is its cameras, with the rear set consisting of three sensors: a 108 MP with OIS, an ultra-wide auxiliary with 8MP and a 2MP macro. In addition, the front camera has 32 MP and the device arrives with One UI 5.1 from the factory, based on Android 13.
- 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with FullHD+ resolution
- Hole-hole display with 120 Hz refresh rate
- Samsung Exynos 1380 Platform
- 8 GB of RAM
- 256GB of internal storage
- Expandable memory with MicroSD card
- 32 MP front camera
- three rear cameras
- Main lens with 108 MP sensor (OIS)
- Ultra wide-angle lens with 8 MP sensor
- Macro lens with 2 MP sensor
- 5G connectivity, USB-C port, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6 and NFC
- 6,000 mAh battery with 25W charging
- Android 13 running under One UI 5.1
Samsung is not selling the device in its own stores, it being sold exclusively by Flipkart. Finally, check out the details about the Galaxy Enchance-X that came to the Z Fold 4.
The Samsung Galaxy F54 is not yet available in Europeian stores. To be notified when it arrives click here.