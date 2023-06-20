Samsung Galaxy F54 5G can now be purchased in India after pre-order period

The Samsung Galaxy F54 5G is finally available for purchase in India after the end of the pre sale. Now, users interested in having the new intermediary of the South Korean manufacturer who live in the country can purchase the device through Flipkart.

In this case, the brand chose to make the device available in two color options: silver and blue. In addition, the amount charged for it rose from 27,999 Indian Rupees (R$ 1,634 in direct conversion) to 29,999 (R$ 1,751) in which it has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.